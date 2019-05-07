Jason Garrett: Travis Frederick has 'done so well'

So far, so good for Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who missed the entire 2018 campaign with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system.

The 2016 All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler reported for the start of the Cowboys' voluntary offseason workout last month, which consisted of strengthening and condition.

Frederick's progress, which included some on-field work, has been met with early optimism.

"It's been great. He's done so well," head coach Jason Garrett said, via the Cowboys' official website. "We talked about this a lot last year when he was out last year and not able to play, just the impact that he had, the leadership that he demonstrated, not only with the offensive line but with the offense and with our whole team. He just did a fantastic job. And towards the end of the year he started feeling better and better.

"He's been able to go through our entire offseason program up to this point. He was on the field with the guys last week. It was good to see him out there in a stance, running football plays. He looks really good. He's an outstanding player and an outstanding person for us. He's been a great leader for us. Excited to get him back."

Before sitting out the 2018 campaign, Frederick never missed a game on his career and started 80 consecutive games over five seasons while establishing himself as one of the NFL's top centers.

And while the Cowboys won't conduct team-related drills until the start of organized team activities on May 21, Frederick has taken positive steps for a comeback.

Nevertheless, it wouldn't surprise if the Cowboys took a cautious approach with Frederick during OTAs or even the mandatory three-day minicamp on June 11-13 given the presence of Joe Looney, who started all 16 games in place of Frederick in 2018.