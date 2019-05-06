Philip Rivers: No stress to get new contract done

Philip Rivers is in no hurry and he's offering up no histrionics as it relates to his current contract situation.

The father of nine who also dabbles as the Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback told reporters Tuesday there was no deadline in place and he would be happy playing out his final year if needed.

"There really isn't," said Rivers when asked if there was any pressure to get the deal done before the upcoming 2019 season. "I'm certainly thankful for that if that opportunity comes. I'm just fine right where we are. I've got this year left and under no immediate stress or urgency to get anything done. Even if it means playing it out, that'll be just fine, it really will. We've got a good group here and a good thing going. Just kind of that this point focus on the one year at a time and kinda just take it from there."

Rivers is currently in the final season of his current four-year, $83.25 million contract, which pays him a base salary of $11 million in 2019.

In January, Bolts general manager said Rivers wouldn't be going anywhere after 2019, though he has recently added there is no timetable to get a new deal in paper.

For the 37-year-old Rivers, that's just dandy.

"I'd be fine with it and we could look at it again in the early spring if that, in fact, is how it plays out," Rivers said. "I really have no goal or see it playing a certain way. I really don't. I'm very at peace with where it is right now. I'm under contract for this season and excited about this team and our opportunities."

Turning 38 in December, Rivers has played 15 NFL seasons, but showed no signs of slowing down in 2018. He quarterbacked the Chargers to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after throwing for more than 4,000 yards in the regular season for the sixth straight campaign to go along with 32 touchdowns and an eighth career Pro Bowl selection.

So there are certainly no deadlines in Southern California to get the signal-caller a new deal and no pressure.

However, Telesco also said he could see Rivers playing until he was 45.

"I think Tom knows that's not gonna happen," Rivers chuckled.

But 2019 and the immediate thereafter, all signs seem to point to Rivers staying put with the Chargers.