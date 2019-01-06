News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Draft
NFL 100
NFL 100
Draft
Game Pass
Super Bowl
Combine
Highlights
Stats
Next Gen Stats
Ways to Watch
NFL Network
Photos
Free Agency
NFL Films
News Home
Injuries
Inactives
Transactions
CFB 24/7
Features
Podcasts
Voice Assistants
Next Gen Stats
News
NFL Academy
Print
By Nick Pike
NFL International
Published:
Jan. 6, 2019 at 03:05 p.m.
Updated:
May 6, 2019 at 03:05 p.m.
0
Likes |
0
Comments
Like
Friend(s) Email
Your Email
Send Email
By Nick Pike
NFL International
More Columns >
P
Print
Headlines
Latest
DeForest Buckner, 49ers far apart on extension
Cam Newton 'feeling great' as he rehabs shoulder
Bucs' Gerald McCoy: 'Don't you ever question me'
Philip Rivers: No stress to get new contract done
Projecting All-Rookie Team: 2 49ers/Rams make it
Keenum: 'I hope I make' Dwayne Haskins better
AFC East projected starters: Who'll test Patriots?
Mayock explains draft picks from Clemson, Bama
Roundup: Bucs signing vet RB Kerwynn Williams
More News >
Videos
0
/
0
More Videos >
Photos
0
/
0
More Photos >
NFL Shop
0
/
0
More Gear >
Spotlight
16 for '16: The best of what college football has to offer
Building the perfect quarterback
Most vulnerable division champs
Draft class power rankings
10 CFB teams for a 'Hard Knocks'-style show
Luv ya Blue
NFL epilogue to epic college football moments
The Ohio River Offense
Get fit like your favorite players
'Varsity Blues' oral history