Case Keenum: 'I hope I make' Dwayne Haskins better

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum admits he didn't closely monitor the 2019 NFL Draft.

But Keenum, whom the Redskins acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos in March, knows the team used a first-round pick (15th overall) on former Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

While the arrival of Haskins signals more competition to an unsettled quarterback position, Keenum fully embraces the addition.

"I'm excited to get to work with Haskins," Keenum told reporters Monday, via via Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. "I know he's a great player. I obviously watched a lot of his college games."

Haskins provides an immediate threat to Keenum's path to a starting job, but the veteran quarterback knows how to handle it from personal and professional experience since entering the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans.

"I've been in this situation before, so I'm going to come in and compete and competition makes all of us better," Keenum told reporters. "I hope I make him better and I think he's going to come in and make me better, and that's what helps the team is competition."

Keenum is saying all the right things, of course, as the Redskins seek an answer at the quarterback position given Alex Smith continues to recover from a gruesome leg injury suffered last year and Colt McCoy remains on the mend from a broken leg.

But when it comes to an inside track to eventual starter, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound Haskins might very well be on it, and he's primed to give Keenum all the competition he wants.

The Redskins targeted Haskins in the first round and got their guy after patiently waiting for him to slide to them.

Haskins also comes with plenty of hype following a 2018 season in which he passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to being a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year.