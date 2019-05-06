DeMarcus Ware wants to help Cowboys as consultant

Former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware sees a lot to like about his former team.

Ware firmly believes the Cowboys have "every single thing that they need" to make a run at the Super Bowl and he wouldn't mind pitching in to help as a pass-rush consultant.

"I always say I want to teach the championship mentality," Ware said Sunday at a Cowboys alumni fundraising event, via Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official website. "If I could come here at least two or three days a week, teaching them Wednesdays and Thursdays, teach the pass rushers how to pass rush, stopping the run -- but then I always help the offensive line, like (left tackle) Tyron Smith, with their technique (too)."

The Cowboys' all-time sack leader enjoyed a highly productive 12-year career in the league, spending his final three seasons with the Denver Broncos and was a member of Denver's Super Bowl-winning team in 2015.

He certainly has the credentials with 138.5 career sacks as a four-time All-Pro selection and a nine-time Pro Bowler, so Ware has plenty to offer as a subject matter expert.

Ware also has consulting experience from spending time with the Broncos during the 2018 offseason and worked with outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, and he has made stops by the Cowboys' facility to help out the team's pass rushers.

Whether Ware lands a gig with the Cowboys remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like the Cowboys are more than willing to consider it provided the scenario makes sense for both parties.

"We love DeMarcus Ware," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. "He's a special person. He was a special player for this organization for a number of years and everybody loves him. The coaches love him, his former teammates love him, obviously the Jones family loves him.

"We did talk about it (a consultant-type role) last year. It just has to work for both sides, what he's looking for, what we're looking for from a role like that. But suffice it to say he's always welcome, and if we get to a point where it makes sense for both sides, we'll definitely bring him back and get him involved. He's a special guy."