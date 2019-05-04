Bobby Wagner preparing like it's last Seahawks season

Playing only for Seattle and retiring as a Seahawk is the goal of linebacker Bobby Wagner.

However, Wagner's a realist and he knows this will not be his last season in the NFL, but it might well be his last year playing for the Seahawks.

"I want to retire a Seahawk, but I understand it's a business," Wagner told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Saturday at Wagner's high school alma mater, Colony High in Ontario, Calif. "I'm preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk. If it is, I want to make sure I go out with a bang and make sure I give the city something to remember."

Back in Southern California on Saturday for a "Tackle Weekend Hunger" charity event to combat youth hunger in his hometown, Wagner told Ruiz that he and the Seahawks have yet to begin contract talks in regards to a new deal, negotiations he intends on representing himself in.

Wagner enters the final season of his current four-year contract, due to make $10.5 million in base salary in 2019.

His career has spanned seven seasons thus far, all of them with the Seahawks and all them as an absolute tackling machine.

A four-time All-Pro with five consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl, Wagner has tallied more than 100 tackles every season with a career-low of 114 in 2015 and an average of 140 per season. In 2016, he led the NFL with a career-high 168 tackles. He also possesses a nose for the ball and the big play, having tallied eight fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and four total defensive touchdowns over his career.

Wagner, who has 125 tackles in 13 postseason games, will be 29 this season looking for at least one more impactful campaign in Seattle. What comes after is up in the air. However, it's almost a certainty that Wagner will net a large contract and he'll continue piling up tackles.