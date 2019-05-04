WRs D.K. Metcalf, Parris Campbell dazzle in debuts

Albeit, it was the first day of rookie minicamp without any pads, but receivers D.K. Metcalf and Parris Campbell grabbed headlines and highlights with their showcase performances.

On Friday, speed burner Campbell debuted for the Indianapolis Colts and the sans-shirt star that is Metcalf made his first mark on a Seattle Seahawks practice.

The second-round sensations came away with rave reviews.

Metcalf, a star at the NFL Scouting Combine, turned heads with a leaping catch along the sidelines of his initial Seahawks practice and drew praise from new coach Pete Carroll.

"He may be even more unique than we thought," Carroll said via the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "There has never been a guy who ran faster who was that big and strong at the combine."

Metcalf measures 6-foot-3, 229 pounds and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine and bench-pressed 225 pounds 27 times. The chiseled wideout out of Ole Miss could draw a big role in the Seahawks' offense with Doug Baldwin's status up in the air.

Campbell, on the other hand joins a Colts receiving corps that already boasts T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess.

"I'm just excited to come into an explosive offense and add another piece," Campbell said via the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer.

Campbell, who went up against fellow second-rounder Rock Ya-Sin on a few occasions at the Colts' minicamp, hauled in contested catches, broke some big gains and lined up in the slot and outside, which was the biggest question mark for him coming into the draft. At Ohio State, Campbell was used primarily in the slot, but in coach Frank Reich's offense, it appears the rookie could line up multiple places and create multiple match-up problems for defenses.

"Dream come true," Campbell said. "I think this place is a perfect fit for me. Just love the energy, love the vibe, it reminds me a little of Ohio State, just the way the culture is."

Campbell's no longer at Ohio State, nor is Metcalf at Ole Miss any longer.

They're at their first NFL practices and they're already dropping jaws.