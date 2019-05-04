Roundup: Chiefs sign top pick WR Mecole Hardman

Kansas City's 2019 NFL Draft was a relatively diminutive one, but one the reigning AFC West champion is hoping makes an impact.

In many ways, that's a valid description of receiver Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs' top 2019 draft pick, who was one of four Kansas City selections who signed rookie contracts, the team announced on Saturday.

A wideout out of Georgia, Hardman was taken with the 56th overall pick in the second round. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound speedster, Hardman ran a pair of sub-4.35 40-yard dashes at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a burner with big-play ability who's likely to make an immediate impact as a returner on special teams and the converted cornerback has raw skills on offense. A huge threat in the open field, it's likely Hardman could get occasional carries.

Hardman was the first of just six draft picks for the Chiefs.

Other signees announced on Saturday were defensive back Rashan Fenton (sixth round, South Carolina), running back Darwin Thompson (sixth round, Utah State) and guard Nick Allegretti (seventh round, Illinois).

The Chiefs began their rookie minicamp on Saturday with 72 players.

Here are other signings from Saturday:

1. Baltimore Ravens sixth-round pick Trace McSorley, an athletic quarterback out of Penn State, signed his four-year rookie contract the team announced on Saturday.

"One of the things I want to do here is just provide value for anything that the coaching staff needs me to do or coach Harbaugh asks me," McSorley said via the team website. "Wherever I can fit in and help this team win games and be able to compete at the highest level, I think that's kind of my mentality and that's what I want to do."

Cornerback Iman Marshall, running back Justice Hill, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and guard Ben Powers signed their rookie contracts on Friday.