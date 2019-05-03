Eagles sign LB Zach Brown to one-year contract

It took a while since the start of free agency in mid-March, but linebacker Zach Brown finally has a team.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Brown to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday morning. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Brown's deal is worth up to $3 million.

Brown, whom NFL.com ranked 29th in a list of the Top 101 free agents of 2019, provides plenty of veteran experience and versatility to play inside or outside for the Eagles' linebacker corps.

The 29-year-old Brown enters his eighth professional season and joins his fourth NFL team on his career. He spent the past two seasons with the Washington Redskins and had stints with the Buffalo Bills (2016) and the Tennessee Titans (2012-15).

A productive player throughout his career, the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Brown has totaled 632 tackles, 17.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 20 passes defensed and 32 quarterback hits.

Brown's most productive season came in Buffalo, where he totaled a career-high 149 tackles and made the Pro Bowl.