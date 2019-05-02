Texans sign Jahleel Addae to bolster secondary

The Houston Texans continue to tinker with their secondary.

Houston signed free-agent safety Jahleel Addae to a one-year contract on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team later announced the news.

Entering his seventh season, Addae was released by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this offseason.

After losing safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Kayvon Webster and defensive back Kareem Jackson in free agency, Houston has been scrmabling for help in the defensive backfield.

While Jackson went to Denver, the Texans snagged former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Houston also signed former Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson, traded up to select Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson in the second round last week and drafted Central Michigan cornerback Xavier Crawford in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It's unclear what role the 29-year-old Addae will play in Houston. No Chargers defender played more defensive snaps for Los Angeles over the past two seasons than Addae, who thrived as a box safety under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Here are the other notable transactions from Thursday:

1. Add one more name in the QB room in Florham Park. The New York Jets picked former Dolphins quarterback Luke Falk up off of waivers from Miami. Falk joins Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian, Davis Webb and Brandon Silvers in New York. Falk was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and did not play a game for either Tennessee or Miami.

2. The Oakland Raiders released 31-year-old blocking tight end Lee Smith. Over four seasons with the club, Smith caught 36 passes for 248 yards and four scores.

3. Former Denver Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray is visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Ray's visit comes just days after ex-Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah visited Seattle.

4. The New England Patriots signed veteran linebacker Shilique Calhoun. The 27-year-old LB spent the last three seasons in Oakland where he racked up 23 tackles, seven QB hits and 0.5 sacks in 26 games.