DDFP: Tennessee Special with Derrick Henry & Rashaan Evans

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Eddie Spaghetti & Kent Brown to talk about the DDFP Football America Food challenge and who is the most powerful villain of all-time (4:25)? Next up, while at a Zaxby's in Nashville, we hear Shek work the drive-thru with Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (22:00). Then the show rounds out with Shek's conversation with Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who kibitzed with Shek while he was in Nashville (34:09).

