Bills trying to curtail tailgate antics with new policy

The Buffalo Bills are trying to curtail some unruly behavior at their stadium tailgates.

The team announced a new policy requiring fans who arrive on buses and want to tailgate to purchase a package along with their parking pass. The team is creating a "Tailgate Village" which will charge a 20-person vehicle $300, a 40-person vehicle $500, and $900 for 60 people. The charge breaks down to around $15 per person for fans that want to tailgate in the designated area.

The "Tailgate Village" provides each group of fans with a tent, tables and chairs.

Buses or limos with passengers who do not want to tailgate will be charged $100 to park.

The team hopes the new structure will curtail some of the pregame antics for which Bills Mafia has become famous.

"Our No. 1 concern as an organization is fan safety," Andy Major, the team's vice president of operations and guest experience, told the Buffalo News. "When you're seeing what was happening in the bus lot the last couple seasons, especially last year, it gets very concerning.

"It's dangerous behavior, not just negative fan behavior. It's dangerous to security, the sheriffs and staff who are trying to police things."

The outside world might enjoy the ridiculous videos and memes that emanate from Bills tailgates, but the team certainly does not.

"The viral videos on social media, it's embarrassing when we see that," Major said. "It affects the community, affects the team negatively. We know our fans aren't like that. That's what's disappointing for us.

"We know we have great fans. We know the vast majority of our fans, they do behave well. They're passionate, they're loyal and they're not causing issues, but there are a few who make a big stink out there -- a few knuckleheads who wreck it."

The Bills hope that the higher cost will create a knucklehead-free zone for fans, and all the tables stay intact.