AFC West draft grades: Broncos shine; Raiders surprise

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is Dan's review of the AFC West.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Denver Broncos, Round 2, No. 42 overall

This is not a prediction that Lock will melt the snow off the top of the Rocky Mountains with his sizzling play and instantly lead a renaissance of a franchise that's lived in QB hell for the past few seasons. I just like the value and the willingness of John Elway to keep swinging even after some epic fails at the position. We're used to seeing QB prospects get pushed up the board, putting passers who either weren't particularly good or weren't particularly ready for prime time (or both) in situations where they were expected to deliver the goods from the moment they entered the league. This is the opposite of that. Lock was the No. 24 prospect in former scout/NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's prospect rankings, but he was still available at Pick No. 42 when Denver traded up to get him (Elway gave up a fourth- and sixth-rounder to get his guy). He was the Broncos' third pick. Lock is in the perfect situation. The pressure is off. Expectations are not sky high. He can get acclimated behind Joe Flacco for at least a little while and maybe even a year or more, which should allow him to focus on getting better in the areas where he has to improve -- putting better touch on the ball, footwork, taking the easy completion instead of forcing throws -- before it's his time. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's comp for the big-armed passer from Mizzou is Matthew Stafford -- you rarely find that type of talent outside of the top 10 these days.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Oakland Raiders, Round 1, No. 4 overall

Unless you were one of the few souls Mike Mayock allowed in his draft lair, you had no idea this pick was coming. None of the final mock drafts posted to NFL.com had Ferrell going higher than 13th overall. Now, I have no doubt the Raiders landed a very good player who will help them for a long time in Ferrell. By all accounts, he will bring impeccable character along with prototypical traits as a 4-3 defensive end. The question is whether they passed on great for good, playing it too safe by taking a guy with a high floor rather than taking a shot on a prospect who offered a higher ceiling (Houston DT Ed Oliver, for example). I appreciate the conviction, but this was the draft's first stunning development and one of the biggest jaw-droppers of the weekend.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

Oakland Raiders, Round 5, No. 149 overall

Yes, the guy who looks more like a banker than a football player (according to his high school coach) was a top-150 pick. We've seen this story before. The walk-on who isn't the biggest, fastest or strongest defies the odds and blah, blah, blah. Well, guess what? It's going to happen again. That's exactly who Renfrow is. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound slot receiver, who made big plays in big games as a member of two national title-winning teams at Clemson, is somehow going to stick in the league for 10-plus years and he'll have some pretty damn respectable seasons along the way while tormenting nickel corners. The grindiest of Gruden Grinders is in a perfect spot and will quickly become a favorite of QB Derek Carr, despite his small hands and short arms.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 1 BRONCOS: A » Round 1: (No. 20 overall) Noah Fant, TE, Iowa.

» Round 2: (41) Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State; (42) Drew Lock, QB, Missouri.

» Round 3: (71) Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State.

» Round 5: (156) Justin Hollins, OLB, Oregon.

» Round 6: (187) Juwann Winfree, WR, Colorado.



Just when you all were ready to cast John Elway into the ether as a guy the game had passed by, he showed the football world he knows exactly what he's doing. Sure, Devin Bush would have been nice at No. 10, but trading down to Pick 20, collecting a couple selections from the Steelers and then landing Fant is some mighty fine maneuvering that deserves our respect and admiration. The Broncos have a bunch of tight ends already, but none of them have the athletic ability of Fant, who will be Joe Flacco's best friend (before he becomes Lock's best bud later). Elway was just getting started, though. Coming back in Round 2 for Risner and Lock back-to-back? That's good value! Those two might be handling the center-QB exchange for a decade, although it sounds like Risner will start off at right guard. He has experience at every spot on the offense line. The big-armed Lock slipped into Round 2, defying the conventional wisdom that highly touted QBs go higher than their talent warrants in the draft. The opposite took place here, and the Broncos are the beneficiaries. His upside is tantalizing, but he certainly has issues to work out, from footwork to putting better touch on his throws, before he can be considered for the QB1 job. Flacco will keep the seat warm for him. The Broncos flipped over to the defense in Round 3, where the highly athletic Jones was a nice find. Hollins provides depth at a position of strength and will get a chance to learn from Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter @TheDan_Parr.