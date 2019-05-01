T.Y Hilton: Colts' offense is 'gonna be scary' in 2019

The Indianapolis Colts added speedy receiver Parris Campbell with a second-round pick, a selection that provides coach Frank Reich another moveable weapon at receiver.

A quick glance at the Colts offensive depth chart reveals a group that could have little weakness in 2019:

Franchise quarterback: Check.

Mix of speed and size at receiver: Check.

Tight End threats: Check.

Bad asses on the offensive line: Check.

Potential game breakers out of the backfield: Check.

"This offense is gonna be scary," receiver T.Y. Hilton said Tuesday, per The Harold Bulletin.

Scary good.

Andrew Luck remains the centerpiece of the Colts' offense, and another year removed from shoulder issues should mean he's on his way to being a top-five passer again.

Adding a burner in Campbell meshes perfectly with Hilton and free-agent acquisition Devin Funchess. Campbell owns world-class speed, and paired with speedster Hilton should give defenses fits on deep routes and smoke screens. Funchess projects as a big-bodied slot receiver who can provide Luck an over-the-middle target.

Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron make a great one-two punch from the tight end spot, and while neither is a great blocker, both are weapons underneath and in the red zone.

The offensive line finally gelled in 2018, and projects to be even better in 2019, with Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith entering Year 2.

The backfield might be the most questionable spot on offense. Marlon Mack when healthy can provide pop from the backfield, as evidenced by four 100-plus-yard games in 12 appearances last season. When he didn't get great blocking, however, his stats suffered, and sometimes he tried to hit the home run too often. Perhaps more time removed from injury could make Mack a workhorse, but that's a big if. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins each off unique traits, particularly in the pass game, but neither is a workhorse. And newly signed Spencer Ware could be an early-down option behind Mack, depending on how training camp shakes out.

"The offensive line, it starts with them, and they've done a tremendous job giving Andrew (Luck) time, giving the quarterback time," Hilton said, "and then the running backs make it go and the tight ends and receivers. We're just out there having fun."

The addition of Campbell gives the Colts a surplus of speed across every level of the offense, speed with which Reich will no doubt enjoy burning other teams repeatedly.

If it all gels and, most importantly, everyone stays healthy, the Colts' offense could be one of the most fun to watch in 2019. And that's scary for division opponents.