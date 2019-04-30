DDFP: 2019 NFL Draft Recap; will Josh Rosen succeed in Miami?

Dave Dameshek is back after his trip to Nashville and in Studio 66 with Matt "Money" Smith! The guys first get into Josh Rosen being traded to Miami and how the team will fare in the AFC East now with him at the helm (3:12). Then the duo dives into all things NFL Draft related including making fun of Eddie Spaghetti for the Giants selecting Daniel Jones, the Steelers trading up to 10 for Devin Bush and how Money feels about the Los Angeles Chargers draft (12:45). Then they round out the show with a recap of the latest Game Of Thrones episode (46:45).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe here: