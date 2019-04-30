Von Miller joins Kentucky Derby broadcast team

Von Miller is trading his Broncos helmet for amore horse-themed headgear.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP is NBC Sports' new lifestyle correspondent for its 2019 Kentucky Derby coverage. He'll wear many hats in his new role -- literally -- as he mixes it up with the rowdy crowds at Churchill Downs.

"As a fan of the Kentucky Derby, I am thrilled to be a part of NBC Sports' coverage of this historic sporting event," Miller said in a press release. "I look forward to showcasing the excitement, fashion and enthusiasm at Churchill Downs."

Reminder: Von Miller is a bit of a fashion icon. He locked down a nice little side gig because he wears things like this:

And this:

And all this:

Better get to a television for the big horse race on Saturday. Miller's emptying his closet for it.