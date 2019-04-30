Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti passes away at 93

The NFL and the city of Baltimore lost a legendary player.

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Gino Marchetti passed away at the age of 93, the Ravens announced Tuesday.

Marchetiti played 14 professional seasons, first with the Dallas Texans in 1952 before joining the Baltimore Colts, where he spent 13 highly productive seasons (1954-1964, 1966) as one of the league's elite pass rushers long before sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The 6-foot-4, 244-pound Marchetti's achievements during his playing days are a testament to his impact, as he was earned All-NFL nine times, selected for 11 Pro Bowls and was named the top defensive end of the NFL's first 50 years.

He appeared in 161 games on his career with 151 starts, and was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1972.

Before playing in the NFL, Marchetti served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe, an experience he called "life-altering."