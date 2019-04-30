Colts sign Spencer Ware after passing on RBs in draft

After bypassing the running back position during the draft, the Indianapolis Colts added a veteran presence.

The team announced it signed Spencer Ware on Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero adds the deal is for one year and is worth $1.305 million with a max value of $2.05 million

The 27-year-old running back spent the last four years in Kansas City after being a 2013 draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks. After being released in 2014, he landed in K.C. but didn't play the entire season.

After showing flashes as a backup in 2015, Ware burst out in 2016, compiling 1,368 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns in 14 starts. Projected as the full-time starter in 2017, Ware suffered a preseason knee injury that wiped out his entire 2017 campaign. He started the 2018 season as a backup to Kareem Hunt, and was eventually passed up on the depth chart by Damien Williams after Hunt's release. He finished 2018 with just 51 carries for 246 rushing yards and two TDs.

In Indy, Ware joins a jumbled backfield led by Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams. Ware's best shot to carve out a role in Indy is as an early-down, between-the-tackles ball carrier.

In corresponding moves, the Colts waived safety Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams, and released wide receiver James Wright.