Ezekiel Ansah meets with Seattle Seahawks

Arguably the top free-agent defensive lineman remaining visited the Emerald City on Monday.

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was in Seattle to visit the Seahawks, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. ESPN first reported the news.

Since the start of free agency, Ansah has visited the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, but has yet to sign. Meanwhile, fellow pass rushers Trey Flowers, Justin Houston and Sheldon Richardson have found new homes.

Holding Ansah back from locating a landing spot is a shoulder issue that has limited the defensive end for nearly a year. In March, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that prospective suitors wanted more information on the 30-year-old's surgically repaired shoulder before signing him.

Last week, Rapoport added that Ansah recently had a check-up with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. While the doctor found no structural issues with Ansah's shoulder, the defensive end still needed to rebuild strength. Rapoport said Ansah should be cleared by mid-August, or right in the middle of training camp.

In Seattle, Ansah could be one of a few replacements for Frank Clark, whom Seattle traded to Kansas City for a first-round pick that the Seahawks used on TCU defensive end L.J. Collier.

Ansah is among numerous front-line players, which includes Ndamukong Suh, Muhammad Wilkerson, Shane Ray, Dion Jordan and Nick Perry, among others, still seeking a team, but should see his market grow after the draft.