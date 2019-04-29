Patriots ship tight end Jacob Hollister to Seahawks

While the 2019 NFL Draft has concluded, the New England Patriots are still in a trading mood.

On Monday, New England traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, according to the league transaction wire.

In all, New England made seven trades over the three-day NFL Draft -- part of a record 40 draft trades -- and wasn't done with the end of the event on Saturday.

Hollister is shipping out from Boston after two years with the Pats. He played in 23 games with two starts over two seasons. Never used all that much in the passing game -- he had eight catches for 94 yards over those two years -- he ended the 2018 campaign on injured reserve.

While future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski has retired, the Patriots don't have a dearth of bodies in the tight end room, with projected starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins, followed by Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.

For Seattle, which also made multiple draft trades, Hollister joins a TE group that includes Will Dissly, Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson.