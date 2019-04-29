Dallas signing Larry Allen Jr., son of Cowboys HoF

As teams begin to ink undrafted players to contracts, hoping to find a diamond in the rough -- like the Denver Broncos unearthing Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay last year -- the Dallas Cowboys signed the son of an all-time great.

The Cowboys agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Larry Allen Jr., per the team's official website.

The offensive lineman from Harvard is the son of Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen, a seven-time first-team All-Pro, and arguably the best O-lineman in Cowboys history.

The 6-foot-3 Allen Jr. was a two-time first-team All-Ivy League guard in college, including 2018.

If the younger Allen makes the 53-man roster, following his father's footsteps in Dallas would make for a fantastic story.