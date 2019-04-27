Partially blind Kahzin Daniels signing with Buccaneers

An inspirational tale has its latest chapter, as University of Charleston pass rusher Kahzin Daniels, who is blind in his right eye, will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

Making noise with his sack production across four seasons at the University of Charleston, the defensive end began to create some buzz among NFL scouts.

It grew during his time practicing and then playing at the NFLPA Bowl.

Daniels' story, however, drew grander notice when it became known that the pass rusher is blind in his right eye.

Already an NFL underdog playing for the Division II Golden Eagles, he became an inspiration when the account was told of how he had already achieved success through high school and college without many knowing about his blindness. It all came to be when the 5-year-old Daniels was riding a scooter and collided with a pole. Obviously, it changed his life forever, but it hasn't prevented him from playing football -- and excelling at it.

His success saw him tally 34.5 sacks in four years with Charleston.

Obviously, there's no guarantee that the undrafted free agent will make the Tampa Bay roster, but under coach Bruce Arians, Daniels is taking his next step in football and providing another feel-good moment.