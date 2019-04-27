Undrafted QB Tyree Jackson stays in Buffalo with Bills

When the 2019 NFL Draft commenced, it did so with the selection of 5-foot-10 quarterback Kyler Murray as the No. 1 pick.

Yet when it ended, 6-foot-7 QB Tyree Jackson out of Buffalo was without a team.

It didn't take long after the draft ended for Jackson to find a team, though, and it won't take him long to get there as the Buffalo Bills are signing the athletic signal-caller to a deal that guarantees him $75,000, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Perhaps paying for the past underwhelming performances of fellow lengthy quarterback prospects such as Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Dan McGwire, Jackson went undrafted.

Possessing a huge arm and great athleticism, Jackson's inaccuracy (he completed just 55.3 percent of his passes as a junior with 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions) and the lack of elite competition faced at Buffalo was a deterrent. It's a similar description of the Bills' 2018 first-round selection, quarterback Josh Allen out of Wyoming.

Now, Jackson enters familiar territory geographically and will find his way backing up Allen.