TE Caleb Wilson goes to Cardinals as 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Arizona began and concluded the roller coaster ride that was the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Ten.

Though prognosticated by many, the Cardinals still shook up the NFL world with the selection of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray at No. 1.

Two days later, with pick No. 254, the Cardinals drafted the latest "Mr. Irrelevant" when they selected UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson on Saturday.

An annual tradition and nickname bestowed upon the draft's final selection in the seventh and last round, "Mr. Irrelevant" has become an anticipated pick, just as much for the pageantry as the conclusion of the event.

Unfortunately, "Mr. Irrelevant" hasn't translated all that much into underdog success for its recipients.

However, Arizona and Wilson might well alter that history.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is coming off a huge season for the Bruins in which he tallied 60 catches for 965 yards -- a phenomenal 16.1 yards per grab -- and four touchdowns.

Currently, Charles Clay is atop the depth chart at tight end for first-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Clay was cut by the Bills in the offseason and quickly grabbed by the Cards, though they could realistically look to Wilson as a contributor in his rookie year.

The most successful of the last-drafted bunch are arguably defensive back Michael Green (2000, Chicago Bears), who played eight NFL seasons and was a three-year starter for the Bears, and kicker Ryan Succop (2009, Kansas City Chiefs), who is currently the Titans kicker and helped announce the pick of Wilson on the Nashville podium.

Last season's honoree was receiver Trey Quinn, who was drafted by the Redskins. He never played for Washington and ended the year on injured reserve.

While there's certainly no guarantee of playing time for Wilson or even a roster spot, it does come with the pomp and circumstance of a week in sunny Newport Beach, Calif. Traditionally, as part of "Irrelevant Week," the draftee enjoys a trip to Disneyland, a regatta, a golf tournament, a roast and a ceremony in which he is awarded the Lowsman Trophy -- which is the opposite of the Heisman Trophy and depicts a player fumbling.

Thus, Wilson will stay put in Southern California for a bit before heading to Arizona in hopes of becoming the last pick catching passes from the first pick.