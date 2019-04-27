2019 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Now that the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
CB Rashard Causey
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Baltimore Ravens
WR Jaylen Smith
DT Gerald Willis
Buffalo Bills
WR Nick Easley
QB Tyree Jackson
WR David Sills
Carolina Panthers
RB Elijah Holyfield
Chicago Bears
G Alex Bars
S Adarius Pickett
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
DE Malik Carney
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
DT Javier Edwards
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
LB Gary Johnson
QB Kyle Shurmur
Los Angeles Chargers
OT Koda Martin
TE Matt Sokol
OL Tanner Volson
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
LB Terrill Hanks
WR Preston Williams
Minnesota Vikings
QB Jake Browning
TE Brandon Dillon
New England Patriots
OL Tyree St. Louis
New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson
OL Ethan Greenidge
New York Giants
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
OL Andre James
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Travon McMillian
San Francisco 49ers
TE Tyree Mayfield
QB Wilton Speight
Seattle Seahawks
WR Jazz Ferguson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Zack Bailey
DE Kahzin Daniels
WR Damarkus Lodge
WR Malik Taylor
C Nate Trewyn
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins
LB BJ Blunt