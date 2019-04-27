2019 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

Now that the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

CB Rashard Causey

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Baltimore Ravens

WR Jaylen Smith

DT Gerald Willis

Buffalo Bills

WR Nick Easley

QB Tyree Jackson

WR David Sills

Carolina Panthers

RB Elijah Holyfield

Chicago Bears

G Alex Bars

S Adarius Pickett

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

DE Malik Carney

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

DT Javier Edwards

Indianapolis Colts





Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

LB Gary Johnson

QB Kyle Shurmur

Los Angeles Chargers

OT Koda Martin

TE Matt Sokol

OL Tanner Volson

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

LB Terrill Hanks

WR Preston Williams

Minnesota Vikings

QB Jake Browning

TE Brandon Dillon

New England Patriots

OL Tyree St. Louis

New Orleans Saints

DE Carl Granderson

OL Ethan Greenidge

New York Giants

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

FB Alec Ingold

OL Andre James

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Travon McMillian

San Francisco 49ers

TE Tyree Mayfield

QB Wilton Speight

Seattle Seahawks

WR Jazz Ferguson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

G Zack Bailey

DE Kahzin Daniels

WR Damarkus Lodge

WR Malik Taylor

C Nate Trewyn

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

LB BJ Blunt

See all of the selections for the 2019 NFL Draft here.