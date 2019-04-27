News  

 

 

2019 undrafted free-agent deals for all 32 NFL teams

  • By NFL.com
Now that the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, teams are scrambling to sign the best undrafted rookie free agents. Here is a list of players who have signed or agreed to terms with teams.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions officially occur, or are reported by news outlets.

Arizona Cardinals


Atlanta Falcons


CB Rashard Causey
WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Baltimore Ravens


WR Jaylen Smith
DT Gerald Willis

Buffalo Bills


WR Nick Easley
QB Tyree Jackson
WR David Sills

Carolina Panthers


RB Elijah Holyfield

Chicago Bears


G Alex Bars
S Adarius Pickett

Cincinnati Bengals


Cleveland Browns


Dallas Cowboys


Denver Broncos


Detroit Lions


DE Malik Carney

Green Bay Packers


Houston Texans


DT Javier Edwards

Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars


Kansas City Chiefs


LB Gary Johnson
QB Kyle Shurmur

Los Angeles Chargers


OT Koda Martin
TE Matt Sokol
OL Tanner Volson

Los Angeles Rams


Miami Dolphins


LB Terrill Hanks
WR Preston Williams

Minnesota Vikings


QB Jake Browning
TE Brandon Dillon

New England Patriots


OL Tyree St. Louis

New Orleans Saints


DE Carl Granderson
OL Ethan Greenidge

New York Giants


New York Jets


Oakland Raiders


FB Alec Ingold
OL Andre James

Philadelphia Eagles


Pittsburgh Steelers


RB Travon McMillian

San Francisco 49ers


TE Tyree Mayfield
QB Wilton Speight

Seattle Seahawks


WR Jazz Ferguson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers


G Zack Bailey
DE Kahzin Daniels
WR Damarkus Lodge
WR Malik Taylor
C Nate Trewyn

Tennessee Titans


Washington Redskins


LB BJ Blunt

See all of the selections for the 2019 NFL Draft here.

