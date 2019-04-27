SEC, Alabama lead conferences, schools in draft picks

Led by DT Quinnen Williams as the No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets, Alabama led all colleges in selections in the 2019 NFL Draft with 10, while the Southeastern Conference took its customary place atop the conference race, with 64 picks.

Ohio State finished second with nine selections, followed by Washington (8), Oklahoma (8), Georgia (7) and Texas A&M (7). Tied with six each were Auburn, Clemson, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Alabama's other draftees included OL Jonah Williams, RB Josh Jacobs, TE Irv Smith, RB Damien Harris, LB Christian Miller, LB Mack Wilson, DL Isaiah Buggs, S Deionte Thompson, and OL Ross Pierschbacher. It marked the third consecutive year that the Crimson Tide has placed 10 or more in the NFL Draft.

The SEC's 64 draft picks led the Big Ten (40), Pac-12 (33), ACC (28) and Big 12 (26) among Power Five leagues. Seven more picks came from independent schools. The SEC has been the NFL Draft's biggest conference feeder for 13 consecutive years, and commanded nine first-round picks in 2019.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.