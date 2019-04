Chiefs owner 'deeply disturbed' by Tyreek Hill audio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he was "deeply disturbed" by audio of Tyreek Hill discussing injuries to his 3-year-old son but declined to elaborate on the case citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

Hunt spoke briefly with reporters on Saturday, while the team was holding its annual draft party for season ticketholders, but shed little light on what the Chiefs may do with Hill going forward.

"I'd just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we're going to go through the process," Hunt said. "We'll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time."

Hill has been suspended from all team-related activities after audio surfaced Wednesday in which he discusses abusing his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified" of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

The audio has caused prosecutors to reopen a domestic violence case against Hill.

Copyright by The 2019 Associated Press