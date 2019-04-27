Oakland Raiders select Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

The Oakland Raiders added an intriguing piece to offense in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Oakland selected former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with the 149th overall pick.

Renfrow commanded attention during Clemson's run at the national championship in the past three years by showing a knack to come up with big plays. In the 2016 championship matchup against Alabama, Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown pass from current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Renfrow, who posted a 4.59 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, finished his collegiate career appearing in 55 games with 47 starts and totaled 186 catches for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Given the presence of wide receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams on the outside, the productive Renfrow likely projects as a slot receiver in head coach Jon Gruden's offense.

Meanwhile, the Raiders entered the final day of the draft with five draft picks and have injected plenty of young talent on both sides of the football to the roster since the selection process began Thursday night.

Through the fifth round, the Raiders have selected three offensive players and five defensive players. Barring further moves to acquire more selections, the team currently has one pick, which comes in the seventh round, remaining in the draft.