2019 NFL Draft: 30 underclassmen go unselected

Of the 103 underclassmen who received special eligibility to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, 30 went undrafted (29 percent). For them, an opportunity to make an NFL roster will have to come as an undrafted free agent, and many receive contract offers in the immediate aftermath of the draft.

Last year, 35 percent of underclassmen went undrafted.

Among the most notable underclassmen to go unselected include Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield and Colorado State WR Preston Williams.

A look at the complete list (alphabetical):

» Ed Alexander, DT, LSU

» Jeff Allison, LB, Fresno State

» Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

» Amani Bledsoe, DE, Oklahoma

» Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College

» Damarea Crockett, RB, Missouri

» Tyrel Dodson, LB, Texas A&M

» Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest

» Clifton Duck, CB, Appalachian State

» Jovon Durante, WR, Florida Atlantic

» Datryan Evans, TE, Friends

» Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State

» Malik Gant, DB, Marshall

» Kevin Givens, DT, Penn State

» Jalen Guyton, WR, North Texas

» Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford

» Joshuwa Holloman, RB, Eastern Michigan

» Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

» Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

» Andre James, OT, UCLA

» Tyron Johnson, WR, Oklahoma State

» Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

» Chidi Okeke, OT, Tennessee State

» Ryan Pulley, CB, Arkansas

» Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State

» Savion Smith, DB, Alabama

» Dredrick Snelson, WR, Central Florida

» Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

» James Williams, RB, Washington State

» Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State



There were 14 players who went undrafted and had remaining college eligibility, but notified the league office that they fulfilled degree requirements and were eligible for selection:

Six more players were eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility, and went undrafted:

» Sean Adesanya, DE, Central Michigan Blessuan Austin , DB, Rutgers Keenen Brown , TE, Texas State» D'Andre Ferby, DE, Western Kentucky» Daniel LaCamera, K, Texas A&M» L.J. Scott, RB, Michigan State

