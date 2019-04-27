Bears draft WR Riley Ridley, Calvin's brother

The Chicago Bears stayed on offense Saturday with their first pick of the fourth round.

After adding depth to the running back position Friday night in the third round, the Bears selected former Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley with the 126th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Ridley, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, finished his collegiate career with 70 catches for 1,026 yards and 13 touchdowns. While the production doesn't pop off the stat sheet, he carried a career 14.7 yard per catch average and can get down the field.

Still, it remains to be seen how the Bears intend to incorporate Ridley, who joins a crowded wide receiver group in Chicago.

Ridley, who posted a 4.58 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, is set to compete for playing time against Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Cordarrelle Patterson, Anthony Miller and Marvin Hall, among others.