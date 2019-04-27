Redskins select RB Bryce Love with No. 112 pick

The Redskins have added a running back to go along with first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Washington snagged Stanford's Bryce Love with the No. 112 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Love was viewed as a Heisman hopeful entering last season but wound up underwhelming before tearing his ACL in Stanford's season finale against Cal in December, which prevented him from journeying through the pre-draft process.

"That creates some concern for teams about whether or not Love is going to regain his prior movement -- and in terms of his explosiveness -- and even if he does, how long will it take him to get back to 100 percent," NFL Network's Pelissero reported earlier this month, adding:

"There are different ways you can treat it, potentially another surgery, it would be up to whatever team drafts Bryce Love to figure out what the procedure is going forward to make sure that he's on track."

Love isn't the only Redskins pick with medical concerns:

#Redskins took Montez Sweat in Round 1 and now Stanford RB Bryce Love in Round 4 -- two of the biggest health-related question marks in the draft. Putting faith in their medical and athletic training staffs. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019

The Redskins, though, hope to help Love regain his monstrous traits from 2017, when the 5-foot-9, 200-pound rumbler earned First Team All-American honors and was named both the Doak Walker Award winner and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Love barreled through defenses for 2,118 yards during that titanic junior season and now will compete -- when healthy -- against a stable of backs that also includes Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson.