Cardinals add Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler at No. 103

For the third straight day, the Arizona Cardinals kicked off draft proceedings in Nashville.

The Cards used the top pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to snag receiver Hakeem Butler.

A 6-foot-5 receiver out of Iowa State, has a huge frame and can make circus catches look easy at times. Butler's massive catch radius should prove a boon for new quarterback Kyler Murray.

The biggest digs on Butler's resume that pushed him into the fourth round is a propensity for drops and questions about his long-strides capping his run-route ability.

To open Day 3 with a player of Butler's upside is a good start for a Cards team that needs to fill holes all over the roster. Playing in Kliff Kingsbury's system will provide Butler plenty of playing time to develop into a dynamic force on the outside. Given his upside, Butler could be a potential steal at this part of draft the process with the volume of opportunity he could earn in Arizona.

It's the second receiver Arizona has taken in the first four rounds, using a second-rounder on Andy Isabella. The Cardinals entered the draft targeting injecting talent into Kingsbury's Air Raid system. With Murray, Isabella, and Butler they have begun to build a stellar core with big upside.