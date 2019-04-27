Drew Lock: Chip on my shoulder is 'full bottle of Pringles'

NASHVILLE -- For the Denver Broncos, landing Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 42 overall pick is a bargain.

For Lock, it's motivation.

The former Missouri quarterback, like all players who attended the draft in person as guests of the NFL, figured he'd be walking the draft stage on Thursday as a first-round selection. When it didn't happen, Lock didn't deny feeling a bit disrespected.

"It added a whole lot of chips to the shoulder. It's more like a full bottle of Pringles," Lock said.

Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins were the only quarterbacks to get a day-one call, forcing Lock to recalibrate his expectations. He was about to walk away from his phone after seeing the Broncos take OL Dalton Risner at No. 41 -- he didn't see the Cincinnati Bengals, who held the next pick, drafting a quarterback.

Just then, however, news that the Broncos had traded with Cincinnati for the No. 42 choice came across the television, and Broncos general manager John Elway lit up his phone.

"After yesterday's events that went down, it was a rough day," Lock said. "But I went back to the hotel, spent time with my family and friends, the sun came up today, and I'm a Denver Bronco."

Lock said Denver was one of five official visits he took during the pre-draft process, and he sensed significant interest on the Broncos' part while on the trip.

"We talked quite a bit, and when I went on my visit, I spent the day with some big dogs while I was there, so I felt like the interest was legit," he said. "If one of the best quarterbacks of all time wants to you play for his organization, and not only that but for the team he also played for, it's pretty surreal."

Veteran Joe Flacco figures to be a good resource for Lock in his rookie season. Garrett Grayson and Kevin Hogan make up the rest of the Broncos' QB room. Elway has now selected six quarterbacks in nine drafts as Denver's general manager, with Lock being the second-highest drafted of the group behind 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

With Lynch now gone and Flacco in his mid-30s, Lock figures to be the future of the position in Denver.

"I got behind a really good quarterback. He's won a Super Bowl and hopefully I can pick his brain and figure out what it takes to be really good," Lock said.