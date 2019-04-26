Panthers draft quarterback Will Grier in third round

The Carolina Panthers secured a backup quarterback for Cam Newton late on Friday night.

Carolina drafted West Virginia quarterback Will Grier with the 100th overall selection in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Grier is the fifth quarterback taken in the draft and the second taken on Friday after the Denver Broncos picked Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock in the second round.

The divisive QB prospect was thought to be a potential surprise first-round pick, but Grier fell to the back of the third round where Carolina snagged him.

Scouts were torn on Grier out of college. The 24-year-old is seen as a "good thrower" who is "super smart" but needs a "development period," according to football minds who spoke to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Grier had a high completion rate and a wild TD-to-INT ratio (71:20) at West Virginia, though scouts chalked that up to the simplicity of his offense.

Grier originally played for Florida but transferred out after he was suspended one year for PED use.

Will Grier push Newton for playing time in 2019? Unlikely, though Newton is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Carolina also employs Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, who led the Panthers to a Week 17 win in 2018, in that QB room.

That didn't stop former Panthers defensive end and pick presenter Charles Johnson from throwing down the gauntlet on behalf of the fiery Grier.