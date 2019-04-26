Rams draft Memphis' Darrell Henderson in Round 3

Back in February at the NFL Scouting Combine, Rams general manager Les Snead hinted the club was looking to pair his Batman -- star runner Todd Gurley -- with a Robin-esque figure out of the backfield.

Veteran Malcolm Brown is a candidate to fill that role, but he's not alone after Los Angeles used their third-round pick (No. 70 overall) on Friday to snag Memphis runner Darrell Henderson.

The Rams have insisted all along that Gurley is "feeling good" after battling knee injuries during the team's Super Bowl run, but it comes as little surprise to see the franchise address the position during the 2019 NFL Draft. If nothing else, Henderson brings a dash of electricity.

"[He was] that seam-running slasher in that [Memphis] offense," one scout told longtime NFL scribe Bob McGinn, adding: "Whatever's there he just runs into it. If it's open he runs for 60 yards. He's really a feast-or-famine back."

Said a second scout of the 5-foot-8 1/2, 209-pound Henderson: "He's interesting. He's a stiff, one-cut, fast guy. Tough, not elusive. He can catch a ball, which will help him. He's intriguing because he does have the ability to hit the home run consistently."

The Rams also showed faith in Brown this offseason, matching a two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet from the Lions. The 25-year-old backup showed genuine promise in spot duty last season before breaking his collarbone.

With Brown -- and now Henderson -- ready for duty, the Rams house intriguing insurance behind Gurley.