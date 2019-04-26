Cardinals trade QB Josh Rosen to Dolphins for pick

Josh Rosen has a new home.

The Arizona Cardinals traded their former first-round quarterback and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 62 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Arizona used the 62nd pick to draft Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella.

The trade comes one day after Arizona used their No. 1 pick to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cards drafted Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.