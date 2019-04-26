Eagles select Miles Sanders, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Philadelphia wasn't finished bolstering a beleaguered backfield after trading for former Bears power runner Jordan Howard last month.

The Eagles selected Penn State running back Miles Sanders with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Behind only Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs, Sanders is just the second back chosen in this year's draft class. After watching Giants sensation Saquon Barkley from the sidelines early in his career with the Nittany Lions, Sanders enjoyed a breakout junior season with 1,274 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.

Although NFL Network analyst Charles Davis compared Sanders to Titans scatback Dion Lewis, the Eagles' newest offensive weapon also shares All-Pro Le'Veon Bell's patient, bouncing style. In contrast to Bell, however, Sanders faces skepticism about his ability to get away with that indecisiveness and a penchant for bouncing runs outside at the NFL level.

A quick-twitch athlete, Sanders is poised to compete for playing time immediately, challenging Howard, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement for snaps in Doug Pederson's offense.

"Sanders played behind a great back but at least had one solid year of starting," one scout offered to Bob McGinn Football. "I love him. Looks the part. He'll just get better. Super kid."

Continuing to stockpile new toys for quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles went on to grab Stanford wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with the No. 57 overall pick.

More of a possession receiver and red-zone threat as opposed to a speed demon, Arcega-Whiteside led the nation with 40 contested catches over the past two years, showcasing the rebounding skills that served him well in his years as a basketball star.

The addition of Arcega-Whiteside could spell trouble for former first-round pick Nelson Agholor, who will figures to be a trade candidate with a fully guaranteed $9.4 million salary.