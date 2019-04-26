Vikings select TE Irv Smith Jr. in second round

The Minnesota Vikings added an intriguing piece to the offense Friday evening.

The Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Smith, who measures 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, has an opportunity to learn behind starter Kyle Rudolph, who enters his ninth season, and could be groomed as Rudolphâs eventual successor.

With Smith, the Vikings have good value on a player NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked 29th in a pre-draft Top 100 list of prospects.

"Smith has an excellent blend of size, athleticism, ball skills and toughness," Jeremiah wrote. "He lines up inline, as a wing or split out. He has a nice burst off the line and is a fluid route runner. He tracks the ball naturally and has reliable hands."

The tight end finished his college career with 58 catches for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns, and went out with a bang in 2018 when he set a school single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with seven. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection last year.

Given the presence of Smith and Rudolph to go along with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, quarterback Kirk Cousins appears set with receiving options for quite a while.