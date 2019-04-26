Browns trade up to grab cornerback Greedy Williams

The Cleveland Browns traded up three spots in the second round to make their first selection of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns made LSU corner Greedy Williams the No. 46 overall pick.

Cleveland sent the Nos. 49 and 144 picks to Indianapolis to stop the cornerback's slide.

Projected by some as a potential first-round pick, Williams fell into the middle of the second round where GM John Dorsey snatched up the 6-foot-1 corner.

Rated as the 33rd prospect by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Williams owns blazing speed for a bigger corner, running a 4.37-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's tall, long and athletic with tremendous ball skills and can run with receivers downfield.

The knock on Williams is a lack of physicality and questions about his burst off the line. Williams projects better in man coverage than zone could have affected some teams' evaluation of the second-team All-American. Jeremiah noted that Williams gets too high and lacks pop out of his plant and drive in off coverage. In new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' scheme, it will be interesting to see how Williams is used given that evaluation.

Pairing Williams' dynamic upside with 2018 first-rounder Denzel Ward could give the Browns two potential lockdown corners in the secondary for the next handful of seasons if both develop as projected.

The corner's selection continues Dorsey compiling LSU North, with the additions of Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and now Williams over the past two years.

It's LSU party time in Cleveland.