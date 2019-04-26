Colts select former Temple CB Rock Ya-Sin at No. 34

The Indianapolis Colts officially entered the fray Friday evening with a selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Colts used a second-round pick (34th overall) on Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to bolster defense.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Ya-Sin ranked as the 29th-best prospect in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft top 50 prospects. The cornerback finished his college career with 47 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups and was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2018.

"Ya-Sin has ideal size, speed, toughness and ball skills," Jeremiah wrote. "In off coverage, he has quick feet, and he's very fluid when he turns and opens up. He doesn't waste steps on his plant and drive -- he closes in a hurry."

While Jeremiah points out Ya-Sin needs some work in press-man coverage, the rookie cornerback should be another piece to an already good Colts pass defense, which finished the 2018 ranked fifth in the league.

Ya-Sin joins a cornerback group consisting of Kenny Moore, Pierre Desir, Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston, among others.