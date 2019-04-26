Cardinals select CB Byron Murphy to open Day 2

After opening Thursday night selecting quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals turned to the defense at the top of Friday's second round.

The Cards selected cornerback Byron Murphy with the No. 33 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Standing 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Murphy is an exceptional athlete with fluidness and elite ball skills, generating seven interceptions and 20 passes defended in 20 games at Washington.

Despite a slight frame, Murphy is a bulldog who plays with toughness and isn't afraid to come downhill against the run. His NFL-ready technique and mental acuity portend to a rookie who can step in and contribute right away.

The Huskies' product should fit well in Arizona as the Cardinals transition to Vance Joseph's defense after playing both man and zone at Washington, but projects better in zone coverage. Adding Murphy to Patrick Peterson and free-agent addition Robert Alford provides Arizona the makings of a stellar corner crew. Murphy can also contribute to the Cards' special teams after playing gunner in college.