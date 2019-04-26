Titans sign ex-Ravens defensive lineman Brent Urban

With Day 2 of the NFL draft about to commence in Nashville, veteran defensive end Brent Urban is heading to Tennessee.

The Titans announced Friday they have signed the unrestricted free agent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition comes one day after Tennessee selected Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with the No. 19 pick of the first round.

Urban became a full-time starter for the first time in 2018 and recorded a career-high 27 tackles on the NFL's top-ranked defense. He'll be reunited with Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who coached Urban in Baltimore.

Urban has tallied 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two blocked field goal attempts over five seasons, all with the Ravens. They drafted Urban in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of his first two seasons as well as the 2017 campaign on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman visited with Tennessee earlier this month. Now he's a Titan, and will be called upon to help improve a unit that ranked 20th in total defense a year ago.