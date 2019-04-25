Tennessee Titans select Jeffery Simmons at No. 19

The Tennessee Titans used the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to pad their evolving defensive front with Jeffery Simmons.

The Mississippi State tackle was widely viewed as zooming toward a potential top-10 selection were it not for the torn ACL he suffered during a January training session. It's unclear if Simmons will be ready to play before 2020.

Simmons was also found guilty of malicious mischief and pled no contest to simple assault for his role in a March 2016 fight, in which he was seen on video repeatedly punching a woman.

At Mississippi State, Simmons went to win the team's Newsom Award in 2018 for his work on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

"He's kind of a combination of (fellow prospects Dexter) Lawrence and (Christian) Wilkins," one scout told longtime beat writer Bob McGinn. "I have them Wilkins, Simmons and Lawrence."

Said another scout: "Some teams will keep him on (the draft board), some teams will take him off. He's a pretty complete player if he can get back to healthy. He's a tremendous kid. He had that one incident."

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Simmons joins a Tennessee defensive front that includes Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey alongside DaQuan Jones and Austin Johnson.