Redskins pick Dwayne Haskins after QB falls to No. 15

The Washington Redskins' patient approach paid off Thursday night in the opening round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Redskins stayed put at No. 15 and used the pick on former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who slipped out of the top 10 picks and became the third quarterback selected in the draft.

Washington spent a good portion of the pre-draft process taking a close look at the top quarterback prospects, including Haskins, and the selection fills a need.

Alex Smith continues to work back from a gruesome leg injury suffered in 2018, and the Redskins previously traded for Case Keenum to compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job.

While it remains to be seen how much action Haskins will see in his rookie season, the presence of two veterans signals the Redskins could elect to have the rookie signal-caller sit his first year. Haskins could also learn from a recovering Smith, who previously mentored Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Regardless what the Redskins do with Haskins in 2019, at least one NFL player took to social media to provide a glowing approval of the selection.

You didnât draft the young man for nothing. You did it because you believe in the young man. You did it because you need a Quarterback. Donât give up on him prematurely. He is your investment. Give the kid time to prove himself. Congrats young gun!!! Enjoy every second of it! â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Washington proves an ideal landing spot for Haskins given the quarterback situation and his ties to the nation's capital area since he grew up in Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound Haskins arrives with plenty of hype from an accomplished collegiate career as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018, and was the Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

He finished his college career with a memorable 2018 season, passing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns as a fulltime starter, adding 108 yards rushing and four touchdowns.