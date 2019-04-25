New York Jets select Quinnen Williams at No. 3 overall

The New York Jets reportedly hoped to find a trade partner at No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

They didn't find one, but Gang Green did unearth a stellar defensive line prospect in Alabama tackle Quinnen Williams.

The mammoth 6-foot-3, 299-pound behemoth immediately adds power and might to a strong Jets front boasting quarterback-wrecker Leonard Williams, Henry Anderson and Steve McLendon.

New Jets coordinator Gregg Williams is the big winner here, landing an anchoring young interior tackle who one scout compared to Steelers legend Joe Greene, per longtime beat writer Bob McGinn.

"He's both strength and quickness," another scout told McGinn. "Plays with leverage and can pass rush. He gets a shoulder, man, I'll tell you what, you're going to take a ride with him because heâs taking you right back to the quarterback."

Said a third scout of Williams: "He's so slippery. You can't ever get your hands on him. He's a sneaky quick guy for his size. Is he going to be Aaron Donald? No. Is he going to be a really good pass rusher and run-down player? Yes."

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan was overt about wanting to shop the pick for extra selections, but consider this a blessing in disguise. What's not to like about adding a talent many considered the finest defender in the draft?

With Sam Darnold under center and Le'Veon Bell behind him -- and an increasingly rugged defensive lineup -- the Jets are hoping eons will pass before they again pick at No. 3.