The 2019 NFL Draft

Round 1

Pick

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke