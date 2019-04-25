Jaguars exercise fifth-year option on Jalen Ramsey

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey might be absent from the offseason workout program, but that hasn't stopped the team from voluntarily ensuring he's around through 2020.

The Jaguars announced Thursday that the organization has exercised the fifth-year option on Ramsey, who joined Jacksonville in 2016 as the fifth overall pick of the draft.

Jacksonville's announcement proved a formality ahead of the May 3 deadline when considering general manager David Caldwell told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine the team would pick up the option.

Since entering the league, Ramsey has earned a reputation as an elite cornerback while playing with one of the NFL's top defensive units.

He has appeared in and started 48 games over the past three seasons, totaling 193 tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defensed. Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowls (2017-18).