Eagles re-sign veteran defensive tackle Tim Jernigan

Tim Jernigan is off the market.

The veteran defensive tackle signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move comes just a month after Philly declined Jernigan's option and gave him a brief run at free agency. Bringing him back fills a need for the Eagles, whose 25th overall pick might be too low to cash in on the wealth of premier defensive line prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old Jernigan spent the previous two years with the Eagles, starting 15 games in their Super Bowl-wining season. He was limited to just three regular-season games last year after undergoing back surgery before the season.

He's collected 15.5 sacks, 124 tackles and 26 tackles for loss in his five seasons.