NFL could move draft indoors if weather worsens

Rain or shine, the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville will go on.

With Thursday's weather forecast calling for rain, the NFL has contingency plans for the open-air venue to move inside if conditions worsen.

NFL senior director of event operations Eric Finkelstein told The Tennessean that the league has backup plans in case of severe weather.

"This is the NFL. We play in all weather, rain or shine, but if it's a safety concern, we have a plan," Finkelstein said. "We've worked in similar venues before, and we have contingency plans for our contingency plans."

Weather.com currently calls for a 55 percent chance of rain in Nashville when the draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and potential consistent rainfall throughout the proceedings.

If the weather turns more severe, the draft would move indoors to Schermerhorn Symphony Center, just blocks away, The Tennessean reported.

You can catch the entire first round of the 2019 NFL Draft live on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.