Draft Buzz: Could Raiders target Haskins at No. 4?

Could the Oakland Raiders use their first of three draft picks tonight on a quarterback?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that the Oakland brass moved Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins up their boards late this week, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that Haskins impressed the Raiders in his workout and could be a consideration at No. 4.

The Raiders have consistently stood behind Derek Carr as the team's franchise signal-caller, but GM Mike Mayock did note at his pre-draft press conference that like "any other position" Oakland would do its homework on the draft's QBs.

"If we found somebody we liked better, or thought had a bigger upside, you've got to do the right thing for the organization," he said at the time.

Might the Raiders believe Haskins provides that bigger upside?

Could it be all smoke to get another team to leap higher than No. 4 for a QB, thereby pushing another talented defender down to Oakland? Perhaps.

The Washington Redskins are reportedly interested in Haskins. Could Jon Gruden be signaling to his brother's team in D.C. they better move up higher if they want that signal-caller? Might it just be posturing?

Oakland needs a cornucopia of help to leap out of the AFC West cellar this offseason. It's on Mayock and Gruden to decide if adding QB high in the draft is the best use of their collected assets.

We'll find out their decision within hours.